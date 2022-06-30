RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to slap a fine of $2,666 on those who would attempt to perform the Hajj without a valid permit

Saudi Arabia’s general security said pilgrims must obtain a Hajj permit from the relevant entities before attempting to perform the Muslim rituals.

In the statement posted on Twitter, Brigadier Sami bin Mohammed Al-Shuwairkh urged pilgrims to strictly follow Hajj instructions, while stressing that security forces would “fulfill their duties” in securing routes leading to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the rest of the holy premises to prevent any violations.

Saudi Arabia earlier said it permitted over one million pilgrims from overseas to perform Hajj this year for the first time in two years of COVID-19 restrictions, which limited the pilgrimage to residents of the Kingdom.

Pertinently, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah decided to issue Haj permits to only one million pilgrims this year from inside and outside the Kingdom, in continuation of the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 while easing these measures from the previous year.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that eligible pilgrims this year must be under 65, fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and present a negative PCR test result of a sample collected within 72 hours from departure to the kingdom.

Haj 2022 officially begins on the 8th of Dhul-Hijjah and ends on the 13th day of the same Islamic month. This year it falls between July 7 to 12.