Hajj 2021: Age bar 18-65 years; repeaters allowed only as Mehram

The aspirants who wish to undertake Hajj journey during the year 2020-21 have to apply online starting November 7.

As per a notification issued, the aspirants are being informed that before filing the application form online, the concerned Hajj aspirant have to go through the Provisional Hajj Guidelines for Hajj 2021 available at Hajj Committee website www.Hajjcommittee.gov.in.

The last date for submission of online Hajj Application Form has been fixed as 10th of November.

The notification reads that the persons in the age group of 18 – 65 years can only apply for Hajj 2021 (i.e., those applicants who not have completed the age of 18 years as on 07th of November 2020 and who have completed 65 years of age on or before 07th of November 2020 cannot apply.)

It is also informed that any person not in possession of Machine Readable International Passport issued on or before 10th of December 2020. (Last Date of Submission of Online Hajj Application Form) and having validity not at least upto 10th of January 2022 cannot apply for Hajj 2021.

Any person having performed Hajj already through Hajj Committee of India is not eligible for Hajj 2021. However, a repeater shall be allowed to proceed for Hajj as a Mehram of a female Pilgrim if no other Mehram is available in the family, subject to the condition that the lady aspirant should not have performed Hajj till date.

It shall also be noted that in case a female pilgrim cancels her pilgrimage then the seat of male pilgrim (Mehram) gets cancelled automatically. The repeater will have to submit a declaration in the prescribed format attached to the guidelines.

Besides, those aspirants having severe medical ailments such as Terminal Cancers, Heart Condition, Comorbidities, Advanced Cardiac, Respiratory, Liver, or Kidney Diseases, Infectious Tuberculosis Disease, or Senility are strictly not allowed at this stage due to the prevailing Covid – 19 situations.

Pregnant Ladies, Infants and Children below the age of 18 years in view of Corona-virus Pandemic are strictly restricted for Hajj 2021 as of now.

The person against whom any Court Order prohibiting him/her to travel abroad exists can also not apply.

Due to prevailing pandemic, the Cover Size has been reduced from five to three i.e., only three Pilgrims can be accommodated in one cover. As such, the concerned aspirants shall plan their Cover Size accordingly.

The Intending Pilgrims have to make Hajj Application Forms online only at the website of Hajj Committee of India www.Hajjcommittee.gov.in or through Android Mobile App “HAJJ COMMITTEE OF INDIA” available on Google Playstore. Intending Pilgrims shall have to upload the necessary documents as indicated in Hajj Guidelines. No hard Copies of Handwritten/Typed applications will be accepted by the J&K Hajj Committee at this stage.

It is informed that for any clarification the J&K Hajj Committee shall be approached through following telephone numbers during office hours: 0194-2495367 and 0194-2495365.