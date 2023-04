SRINAGAR: According to the notification of J&K Haj Committee, the interview of eligible candidates who have applied for selection as Haj Trainer for Haj – 2023 of Kashmir Division will be conducted tomorrow on April 04, 2023 at Haj House Bemina, Srinagar from 10:30 AM while those from Jammu Division interview shall also be conducted on the same date through Virtual Mode.

The list of eligible candidates is available on our website www.jkshc.org.