Haj Flights to Operate Normally Despite Pakistan Airspace Restrictions

Srinagar, May 01: Despite concerns over Pakistan’s recent airspace restrictions, officials have confirmed that Haj flights from Srinagar will proceed without disruption, as these flights do not pass through Pakistani airspace.

Authorities reassured that preparations for the annual pilgrimage from Jammu and Kashmir are progressing smoothly. The Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has released the schedule for the first batch of pilgrims, with the inaugural flight (SG-5304) set to depart from Srinagar on May 4, 2025.

Pilgrims on the first flight have been asked to report to Haj House, Bemina, between 5:00 AM and 5:30 AM on the day of departure. The committee has urged strict adherence to reporting timings and baggage regulations.

The schedule for subsequent flights will be issued in the coming days. This year, over 3,600 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are slated to perform Haj under the government quota.

Concerns had also been raised following Saudi Arabia’s temporary suspension of Umrah, tourist, and visit visas. However, officials clarified that the move is part of standard pre-Haj logistics management and will not affect Indian Haj pilgrims.

Authorities have advised all pilgrims to rely on official updates and avoid circulating or believing in unverified information.