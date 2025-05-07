Haj flights suspended till May 9

SRINAGAR, MAY 07: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has announced the cancellation of all Haj flights scheduled to depart from the Srinagar Embarkation Point until May 9, 2025, due to the temporary closure of Srinagar Airport.

According to a circular issued by the HCoI, “In view of NOTAM A0976/25 regarding the temporary closure of Srinagar Airport, all Haj flights from the Srinagar Embarkation Point have been cancelled until May 9, 2025. The situation is under active review, and alternative arrangements for the travel of affected pilgrims are being considered in close coordination with relevant stakeholders.”

The HCoI reiterated its commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage for all Haj pilgrims and advised them to stay in contact with the Jammu & Kashmir State Haj Committee for updates on revised travel plans.

The circular further noted that the J&K State Haj Committee has been directed to promptly communicate this information to the concerned pilgrims and keep them informed about any future developments.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has directed all departments to refrain from granting leave to employees, barring exceptional cases. According to an official memo, the government has instructed all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments to ensure full manpower availability. The directive reads: “In view of the prevailing situation, the undersigned is directed to request all Administrative Secretaries and Heads of the Departments working under their administrative control not to sanction any kind of leave in favour of any employee, except under exceptional circumstances.