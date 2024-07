SRINAGAR, JULY 11: Executive Officer of Haj Committee Jammu & Kashmir today issued a notification for the information for public in general and for the intending pilgrims in particular who wish to perform Haj – 2025 through Haj Committee of India.

The notification states that the passport validity for Haj – 2025 is fixed as 15/01/2026 by Haj Committee of India.

As such all intending pilgrims for Haj–2025 shall possess machine readable Indian passport with validity at least upto15/01/2026.