J&K Haj Committee allots quota to 19 HGOs

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has allocated quotas to 19 Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) for Haj 2027, officials said on Saturday.

Under Category-I, four companies have been allotted a quota of 74 pilgrims each, a senior Haj official said. These are M/S Labaika Haj & Umrah Services (Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal), M/S Al Hayat Hajj and Omrah Travel Services, M/S Al Khuddam Hajj & Umrah Services, and M/S Universe Travel Corporation.

The remaining 15 companies have been granted a quota of 37 pilgrims each under Category-II, the official said. These include M/S Raj Baba Tour & Travels, M/S Al Ghazali Tour & Travels (Muzamil Bashir Baba), M/S Alhuda Travels, M/S Al Safeer Tour and Travels, M/S Fly High Tours and Travels, M/S Al Ansar Tours and Travels (Mushtaq Aziz Mir), M/S Al Haramain Hajj and Umrah Services, M/S Gazi Tour & Travels (Mohammad Abas Pandit), M/S Madina World Travels Pvt Limited, M/S Anabia Holidays and Tourism, M/S Sahar Tour & Travels, M/S Al Haram Tours Hajj & Umrah Services, M/S Khadim Al Mecca Tour & Travels Private Ltd, M/S Leena Travelers (Rasee Jan), and M/S M.G Tours and Travels.

The official said the Committee has advised pilgrims intending to perform Haj through HGOs to register only through organisers allotted quota by the Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) and to finalise terms and conditions with the respective HGOs.

Citing the latest advisory issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Committee cautioned that no person will be allowed to perform Haj on Umrah or Tourist Visa, the official added. (KNS)