SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: According to the Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee the public in general and aspiring Haj Pilgrims of Haj-2025 in particular are informed that union Ministry of Minority Affairs has allocated Haj quota to member constituents of Combined Haj Group Organisers (CHGO) for Haj-2025.

Accordingly, M/S LABAIKA HAJ & UMRAH SERVICES, 2nd Floor, M.S. Shopping Mall, Srinagar, (Member constituent of M/s Sacred Trips LLP, MHCHGO) has been allotted quota of 100 pilgrims; while M/S AL HAYAT HAJJ AND OMRAH TRAVEL SERVICES, 1st Floor, Main Road, Budgam (Member constituent of M/S FOUR WAYS CHGO FORUM); M/S UNIVERSE TRAVEL CORPORATION 217, Dr. Ali Jan Complex, M.A. road, Srinagar (Member constituent of M/S FOUR WAYS CHGO FORUM); M/S AL GHAZALI TOUR & TRAVELS, Gawkadal , Srinagar (Member constituent of M/S RAHMAT-E-HARAM CHGO); M/S ALHUDA TRAVELS, Maharaja Heights, Airport Road, Srinagar (Member constituent of M/S AZone Haj Services Private Limited MHCHGO); M/S AL SAFEER TOUR AND TRAVELS, 19-Thoker Market, Anantnag ( Member constituent of M/S FOUR WAYS CHGO FORUM); M/S FLY HIGH TOUR AND TRAVELS, 1- Anantnag ( Member constituent of M/S AFSHEEN HAJ GROUP INDIA,PCHGO); M/S AL ANSAR TOURS AND TRAVELS, 1-Achabal Adda, Anantnag (Member of constituent M/S JUNOOB HAJ SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED,DLCHGO); M/S AL HARAMAIN HAJJ AND UMRAH SERVICES, 3-Gole Market, Srinagar (Member constituent of M/S JUNOOB HAJ SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED, DLCHGO) and M/S JAVID IQBAL, AL-HARAM TOUR HAJJ & UMMRAH SERVICES Shop No. 5, Haj House Complex near Railway Masjid (Member constituent of M/S AFSHEEN HAJ GROUP INDIA, UPCHGO ) have been allotted quota for 50 pilgrims each.

The pilgrims intending to perform Haj through Haj Group Organisers have been advised to register for Haj through Haj Group Organisers who have been allotted quota by MoMA and finalize terms and conditions with HGO. It has also informed that as per latest advisory issued by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia no person will be allowed to perform Haj on Umrah or Tourist Visa.