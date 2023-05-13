New Delhi: Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Minority Affairs today inaugurated the training organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to the Administrative and Medical Contingent of the deputationists selected to serve the Hajis in KSA for Haj 2023. The training is being organized at SCOPE Complex Centre , Lodhi Road , New Delhi .

Some of the major points and new initiatives taken this year by the Government are as below:

 Total number of Hajis this year as per the bilateral agreement between Indian and KSA is 1.75 lakh.

 The Government has given special attention for cost cutting measures in Haj package by removing unnecessary costs incurred on account of mandatory purchase of buckets, bed sheet, suitcase etc. Doing away mandatory provision of providing SR 2100 to every Haj pilgrim and giving them flexibility in getting Saudi Riyal as per their needs.

 For the first time direct supply of FOREX and FOREX card to the willing pilgrims through SBI , at the most competitive rates, in addition to ensuring flexibility to pilgrims in getting the FOREX as per actual needs and bringing transparency in the entire system.

 Maximum ever Embarkation Points to facilitate pilgrims

 Direct involvement of MoH&FW and its agencies for Medical Screening of pilgrims in India, their vaccination and hospitals/dispensary in KSA during Haj.

 Due care to inclusiveness with special provisions in Haj policy for divyangs and old age pilgrims

 Facilitating women empowerment by allowing single women to apply under Ladies Without Mehram Category- Highest number of applications received(4314).

 Selection of deputationists:

 A total of 468 deputationists have been selected including 339 medical professionals (173 doctors and 166 Paramedics), 129 for administrative duties including 29 Gr A officers.

 Out of 468 deputationists , 129 is female contingent.

 Selection of Admn. deputationists from CAPF only (For better professionalism and assistance to pilgrims in KSA.

 For the first time, Ministry of Health involved in selecting Medical deputationists.

 State level coordinator from each State to take care of interest of pilgrims from every State.

 AHOs and HAs have been reduced from approx. 300 to 108 and all 100% of them are IPS officers or from CAPF.

 Priority have been given to the first time applicants for the deputations.