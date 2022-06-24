Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has barred pilgrims from carrying several items.

Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a list of prohibited materials and tools

Here is the list:

Sharp Objects

· Razor blades

· Scalpels

· Knives

· Scissors

Construction Tools

· Drills

· Nails

· Screwdrivers

· Hammers

All Forms of Firearms

· Fireworks

· Tasers

· Bullets

· Guns

Other Items

· Pressurized substances

· Flammable substances

· Poisonous substances

Over one million pilgrims will perform Haj this year.