Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has barred pilgrims from carrying several items.
Ministry of Haj and Umrah has issued a list of prohibited materials and tools
Here is the list:
Sharp Objects
· Razor blades
· Scalpels
· Knives
· Scissors
Construction Tools
· Drills
· Nails
· Screwdrivers
· Hammers
All Forms of Firearms
· Fireworks
· Tasers
· Bullets
· Guns
Other Items
· Pressurized substances
· Flammable substances
· Poisonous substances
Over one million pilgrims will perform Haj this year.
