Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated Wednesday at his home by a commando, local reports said quoting interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph.

Joseph said he was now in charge of the country.

According to reports, Moise was assassinated by a team of commandos who attacked his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

The president of Haiti, @moisejovenel, has been assassinated by a team of commandos who attacked his home in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

Haiti is a Caribbean country that shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic to its east.