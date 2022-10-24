Technology comes to the rescue of a 12-year-old girl Apple watch helped her to detect cancer.

Imani Miles was constantly reminded by the Apple Watch about her abnormally high heart rate. Her mother, Jessica Kitchen, found it weird because it had never happened before. “That’s really weird because it’s never happened before. It just kept going off,” said the mother.

Jessica Kitchen took her daughter to the hospital after continuous alerts. The doctors informed her mother about a neuroendocrine tumor in her appendix, which they said was rare in children. After further examination, the doctors found that the tumor had spread to the other parts of Imani’s body. She had to undergo surgery to remove cancer. But everything turned out fine after the surgery.

Kitchen told the newspaper that if not for the watch, she would have taken Miles to the hospital much later, which would have turned fatal for her. “If [the watch] didn’t go off, I probably would have just waited and taken her in the next couple of days,” Kitchen said.

Apple Watch has a host of life-saving features including ECG, heart rate notifications, fall, and crash detection. Recently, the Apple Watch’s ECG heart sensor saved the life of a 57-year-old UK man by sending alerts for a low resting heart rate almost 3,000 times.