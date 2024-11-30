‘Haft Siin’: Gen Z comes together to ‘celebrate Srinagar as World Craft City’

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 30: A small group of Gen Z gathered this week at Parsa to celebrate Srinagar’s designation as a World Craft City and its inclusion in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network. Over cups of Kashmiri Kehwa, they delved into the rich culture and heritage of the region, exploring challenges faced by Kashmir’s arts and crafts.

Hosted by craft and heritage consultant S. Iliyas Rizvi, the event featured discussions on the significance of Srinagar’s unique status and its potential to inspire the younger generation. The group sat traditionally on handmade Namda rugs, embracing the warmth and authenticity of local craftsmanship.

The session, titled Haft Siin—referring to the Persian concept of “Seven Siin” and symbolizing Srinagar’s iconic seven bridges—was part of the World Crafts Council’s 60th Anniversary celebrations, coinciding with World Heritage Week. The conversation blended poetry, satire, cuisine, and oral literature, encouraging participants to connect emotionally with Kashmir’s cultural legacy and share their personal experiences.

Iliyas Rizvi, founder of EdRAAK (Educational Revival through Arts and Aesthetics in Kashmir), emphasized the importance of contemporary approaches to engage Gen Z. “Our effort is to bridge traditional knowledge with modern expressions, ensuring the younger generation understands and values the unique identity of Kashmir’s art and crafts,” he said. Rizvi praised the dedication and creativity of participants, who showcased a deep understanding of their heritage.

Participants included young innovators like Reyan ul Rafiq, founder of Tczoung’e Tou’el, who is breaking stereotypes with his handcrafted crochet designs, and Ubaid Abass, founder of Fun te Funkar and a student leader, who called the platform a unique way to share creative ideas globally.

Some attendees also engaged with Central Asian artisans at the SKICC, where workshops by Iranian, Turkmen, and Uzbek craft masters offered insights into shared traditions and techniques.

Restaurant entrepreneur Javed Parsa, who supported the event, reflected on the role of food in preserving heritage. “Food is an integral part of our Kashur identity. Platforms like this inspire our youth to embrace and preserve their cultural legacy,” he said. The conversation highlighted the potential for initiatives like Haft Siin to spark a revival of cultural pride among Gen Z, blending modern technology with traditional values to foster a deeper appreciation of Kashmir’s heritage.