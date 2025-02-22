Srinagar, February 22: Minister for Agriculture Production and Rural Development Department, Javed Ahmed Dar, today inaugurated GONGUL 2025, the 10th SKUAST-K AgriTech mela, a three-day mega event showcasing cutting-edge agricultural innovations, sustainable farming practices and entrepreneurial opportunities in the agriculture sector at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

This year’s mela is special as it emphasises secondary and sustainable agriculture, reflecting the objectives of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP). With a greater focus on value addition, climate resilience and agri-entrepreneurship, the event brings together policymakers, industry leaders and farmers to shape the future of agriculture in J&K. The mela has more than 400 stalls exhibiting the latest farm machinery, precision agriculture, sale of seeds and planting material besides farm animals and birds.

While hailing the HADP, he said the initiative is going to change the fortunes of the people of J&K. The Minister assured full support of the J&K Government to SKUAST-K in leading the transformation of agriculture landscape of the region. He also ensured strict law enforcement for checking the trade of spurious agrochemicals.

Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, said the Gongul-2025 reflects the achievements and aspirations of J&K’s Holistic Agriculture Development Program. He said SKUAST-K has envisioned J&K as a model bioeconomy for Viksit Bharat through futuristic innovation-led farming. Member Legislative Assembly for Kreeri Constituency, Irfan Hafiz Lone, while appreciating SKUAST-K in empowering J&K farmers, policy formulation and law enforcement for preserving the fast-shrinking agriculture land and promoting export potential of local produce. MLA Sonawari, Hilal Akbar Lone, stressed on implementation of the existing laws for saving the natural resources. He lauded the role of the scientists towards welfare and empowerment of farmers.

Chairman, Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, Ashok Dalwai, said J&K has a crucial role to play in accomplishing the country’s targets set under Vision 2047. He said it is important to educate rest of the country about J&K’s agri-transformation journey under HADP.

This year’s edition is structured around several key subthemes, each offering unique insights into different aspects of modern and sustainable agriculture. The Brand Bizz Fest facilitated networking between MNCs, FPOs, SHGs and industry leaders, while the Food Fest celebrated diverse cuisines crafted by student startups and local food entrepreneurs.