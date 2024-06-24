‘Hackers Pathshala’: Young entrepreneur discusses cybersecurity with PM

SRINAGAR: Risheek Kumar Sharma, a 17-year-old cybersecurity enthusiast and entrepreneur from Jammu and Kashmir, had a momentous opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Srinagar.

During their interaction, Sharma presented several of his projects, including his company “Hackers Pathshala,” which focuses on cybersecurity education through an EdTech model. Prime Minister Modi showed particular interest in Sharma’s project “Prarthana,” an Android app designed to promote cultural restoration and preserve India’s rich traditions. Modi emphasized the app’s potential to connect people across the nation and the world, fostering unity and a shared heritage.

Prime Minister Modi engaged with Sharma by asking insightful questions about his work and the future of cybersecurity. Sharma shared his perspectives enthusiastically, and later in his speech, Modi highlighted the importance of cybersecurity and the critical role of young innovators in securing the nation’s digital future.

“Prime Minister Modi asked insightful questions about my work and the future of cybersecurity, and I was thrilled to share my perspectives. Later, in his speech, he emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and the critical role of young innovators in securing the nation’s digital future,” said Sharma.

“This interaction was a significant milestone in my journey, inspiring young entrepreneurs across the country. I’m grateful to LG Manoj Sinha and his administration for creating a supportive environment in the Union Territory over the last four years, fostering growth for budding entrepreneurs like me,” he added.