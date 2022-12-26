A member of a criminal data breach forum claims to have obtained the emails and phone numbers of 400 million Twitter users in a posting noted by the Israeli cyber intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

The posting has also urged social media CEO Elon Musk to buy the data set for an unspecified price.

“BREAKING: Hudson Rock discovered a credible threat actor is selling 400,000,000 Twitter users data.

The private database contains devastating amounts of information including emails and phone numbers of high profile users such as AOC, Kevin O’Leary, Vitalik Buterin & more (1/2). (sic),” Hudson Rock said in a Twitter post.

BREAKING: Hudson Rock discovered a credible threat actor is selling 400,000,000 Twitter users data.



The private database contains devastating amounts of information including emails and phone numbers of high profile users such as AOC, Kevin O'Leary, Vitalik Buterin & more (1/2). pic.twitter.com/wQU5LLQeE1 — Hudson Rock (@RockHudsonRock) December 24, 2022

“In the post, the threat actor claims the data was obtained in early 2022 due to a vulnerability in Twitter, as well as attempting to extort

@ElonMusk

to buy the data or face GDPR lawsuits,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

If verified, the data breach would be a further blow to Twitter and its beleaguered chief executive, who has said he will step down from overseeing the social media network while remaining its owner.