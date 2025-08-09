Habitual Fake Gold Seller Detained Under PSA in Anantnag

Srinagar: Anantnag Police have detained a repeat offender, of Bijbehara, under the Public Safety Act for his persistent involvement in selling counterfeit gold.

The accused, facing multiple FIRs across years, has been shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, following verification reports confirming all seized gold items as fake.

Police spokesperson in a statement issued Anantnag Police have detained a habitual offender, Showkat Ahmad Zargar S/O Noor Mohammad Zargar R/O New Colony, Bijbehara A/P Shamsipora, District Anantnag, for his repeated involvement in selling counterfeit gold, under the provisions of the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Police Station Bijbehara had been receiving multiple complaints against the accused over the past years regarding fraudulent sale of fake gold items.

On 11.01.2023, a written complaint was lodged by Shabir Ahmad Wani R/O Alachibagh, Srinagar, alleging that the accused sold him counterfeit gold. A case under FIR No. 06/2023 U/S 420, 506 IPC was registered, statement reads.

On 17.10.2024, another complaint was received from Irshad Ahmad Ganie R/O Nanir, Tral, leading to the registration of FIR No. 223/2024 U/S 318(3), 318(4) BNS, it reads.

On 23 & 24 July 2025, two more complaints were filed by Nageena Akhter R/O Jablipora and Zamrooda R/O Mattan, resulting in FIR Nos. 149 & 150 of 2025 U/S 420, 506 RPC, it reads.

During the investigation, the counterfeit gold items produced by complainants were seized and sent to the Hallmarking Centre, Srinagar, for purity verification. Reports confirmed that all seized items were fake, it reads.

The investigation established that the accused is a habitual cheat who has been deceiving innocent people through fraudulent means, thereby posing a serious threat to public trust and safety in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it reads.

In view of his continued criminal activities and the danger posed to society, Showkat Ahmad Zargar was detained under the Public Safety Act to prevent further offences. He has been shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu, for lodgement, it reads.

Anantnag Police reiterate their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and urge the public to remain vigilant against such frauds, reads the statement.