Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a revised rate list of vegetables and fruits In a bid to prevent overcharging and fleecing.

As per the new rate list, Kawdari Haak’s (collard green) rate has been fixed at Rs 45 per kilo. Dal Nadru will be sold at Rs 250 per 1.75 kilogram.

Likewise, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs has fixed rates for different fruits to avoid overcharging. Vendors have been asked to sell bananas at Rs 60 per dozen. American variety apple will be sold at Rs 50 per kilo.

The rate list has been issued after the government received complaints about price variation. Haak, which is a staple diet of Kashmiri households, was selling at Rs 100 per kilo at some places. Likewise bananas were selling at Rs 80 to Rs 100 per dozen at different places.