Teetwal: A Sikh Gurudwara dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur was thrown open to the public after 75 years at LoC Teetwal Kashmir. The gurudwara that has been reconstructed by the same construction committee that constructed a magnificent Sharda Yatra Temple, which was inaugurated by Home minister Amit Shah on 22 March at LoC Teetwal Kashmir.

The legend says that a Dharamshala and gurudwara would exist here before partition,that was destroyed in tribal raids and partition war in 1947. It was only on 14 September’2021 that when Save Sharda Committee members led by Ravinder Pandita had gone to LoC Teetwal for annual Sharda yatra that they came across the locals and army officials who handed over this plot of land to the committee for rebuilding the same.

The local muslims had preserved this plot despite the fact that not a single Hindu or Sikh resides in Teetwal. Save Sharda Committee took up the challenge and reconstructed both temple as well as gurudwara on the same lines as used to exist pre partition. As per revenue records 5 marlas of land are recorded as Sikh land called ‘Ahl-e-singha’ and 18 marlas as Hindu land called ‘Ahl-e-hanood’, the land was demarcated and Bhumi pujan done on 2 Dec’2021.

A large number of Sikhs including women participated in installing of Guru Granth Sahib inside gurudwara amidst chants, thus bringing the lost heritage to its pristine glory. Save Sharda Committee has dedicated this gurudwara to savior Guru Teg Bahadur ji and thanked the local & LG administration on this occasion.