Gurez emerging as a popular off-beat tourist destination: CM Omar



SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today informed the Legislative Assembly that the Tourism Department has undertaken projects under the Capex Budget for the upgradation and development of Gurez as a tourist destination.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Tourism portfolio, said that during the current financial year 2025–26, the works are being executed in coordination with the District Administration, Bandipora involving identification and transfer of land for the purpose.

The Chief Minister further confirmed that Gurez Valley was conferred the prestigious “Best Off-Beat Destination in India (Gold)” award in 2022, in recognition of its pristine natural beauty, unique landscape, and sustainable tourism initiatives. He stated that the award highlights Gurez Valley’s immense tourism potential and its growing recognition as one of the country’s most preferred offbeat travel destinations.

Replying to a question by MLA Gurez for an exclusive scheme for the emerging off-beat destinations, CM added that the Tourism Department has already identified Gurez as a potential offbeat destination, and as and when a dedicated scheme is launched by the Government of India, the Department will recommend Gurez for inclusion and development under that programme.

Replying to a supplementary question by MLA Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan, the Chief Minister said, “There is no helicopter service for tourism purposes at present. The existing helicopter service operates primarily for locals and patients as the area remains cut off during the winter season.”

He, however, noted that the administration is open to private participation in tourism-related aviation services.

“If any private player intends to start helicopter services for tourists in Gurez, we will extend full support. Although no such proposal is presently under consideration, the government can examine and explore it if one comes forward,” he added.

Regarding the proposal for a Light and Sound Show in Gurez, the Chief Minister said the idea is being explored.

“It has been suggested to host it on Habba Khatoon Mountain. We will assess its technical and logistical viability, and if possible, we can do it,” he stated.