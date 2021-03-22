Gunfight on in south Kashmir’s Shopian, two militants killed: J&K Police

Srinagar: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Manihal area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, the J&K police said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that two militants have been killed in the ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

The district recently saw a fierce gunbattle that went on for days and ended with the killing of top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Vilayat Hussain Lone alias Sajjad Afghani and one other militant last Monday.