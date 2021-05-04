Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Gunfight breaks out in north Kashmir’s Sopore

An encounter broke out between the security forces and militants at Nathipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

An official said that the search operation was launched in the area after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that the encounter broke out after the suspected militants fired upon the search party, adding that the exchange of gunfire is underway.


The official further said that the joint operation of Amry, Police, and CRPF is underway at Nathipora Sopore. (KNO)

