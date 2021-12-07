Srinagar: Ski resort of Gulmarg is trending on social media after fresh snowfall.
Both locals and tourists are sharing photographs of snow-covered Gulmarg where the weather is sunny right now.
After seeing the breathtaking photographs, several tourists have expressed a desire to visit Gulmarg, which is the hub of winter tourism in Kashmir valley.
“Please make sure the snow in Gulmarg town does not melt away by the time I reach on 12 Dec late evening,” wrote Ramesh Tahlan on Facebook while Lalit Tyagi wrote: “Mat lalach do (Do not tempt me)”.
And those tourists, who have visited Gulmarg in the past, are hoping for a good season ahead.
“Hot and Wet here in Oz..been enjoying the waves! Hope it’s a great season. All the BEST!” Martin Reeves commented from Australia.
Meanwhile, tourists and locals, who are already in Gulmarg, are enjoying and also sharing photographs and videos on social media.
