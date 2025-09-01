Gulmarg to Host First Zabarvan Legends Mountain Sports Series

Srinagar : Known globally for its snow-clad slopes, Gulmarg is set to script a new chapter in adventure tourism as it gears up to host the inaugural Zabarvan Legends Series from October 9 to

Billed as India’s premier international mountain sports initiative, the event will feature 50 athletes, including 25 international participants, competing in high-adrenaline mountain biking races across alpine forests, meadows, and steep descents designed to test both skill and endurance.

Organisers said that the series aims to rebrand Gulmarg as a year-round destination for adventure sports. “The Zabarvan Legends Series is not just a race, it’s a movement,” said Sehan Shetty, Founder and Owner of Zabarvan. “We want to celebrate Gulmarg’s natural grandeur, showcase India’s mountain sports potential, and create fresh opportunities for tourism, sport, and local communities.”

Supported by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and leading corporate partners, the Gulmarg leg underscores the fusion of adventure sport and sustainable tourism. Future editions are also planned for Shillong and Guwahati, linking diverse mountain landscapes under a single sporting platform.

The initiative is expected to give a major boost to Kashmir’s tourism sector, which has already witnessed a surge in visitors this year. By spotlighting Gulmarg’s potential beyond winter sports, organisers hope to diversify tourism opportunities and open up new livelihood avenues for local communities.( KNT)