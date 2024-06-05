Gulmarg: Temple where famous `Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ song was shot gutted

Srinagar: An iconic temple that remained etched on the memory of cinemagoers for the iconic Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song was gutted in a fire incident.

A temple located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg was gutted in a blaze early Wednesday, officials said here.

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as Rani Temple, before dawn.

Police assisted by locals put out the fire but could not save the temple, they said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The temple was popular among tourists as it has featured in several Bollywood movies, including in the hit song ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shankar’ from “Aap Ki Kasam”.

After terrorism, it was looked after by Muslims. Even when only a few tourists were coming to Kashmir, Muslim employees were helping them to perform puja and arti.

The temple remains a famous address for tourists even now. It was a must for any tourists visiting Gulmarg to pay obeisance at the temple. It had become a de facto selfie point where people were clicking pictures.