Gulmarg shivers at -1.6°C, Shopian coldest in plains

Srinagar: Gulmarg recorded the coldest night in Kashmir at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Shopian emerged as the coldest place among the plains with a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius, as temperatures continued to fluctuate across the Valley, officials said on Saturday.

According to the latest data issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees above the seasonal normal, while Qazigund also registered 7.4 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees above normal.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees above normal, while Kupwara settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above normal.

Kukernag recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius against the normal of 2.2 degrees, while Gulmarg settled at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal.

Among other stations, Shopian recorded 0.9 degrees Celsius, Sonamarg 2 degrees, Kulgam 4.4 degrees, Ganderbal 6.3 degrees, Baramulla 7.3 degrees and Bandipora 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, while Banihal registered 6 degrees, Bhaderwah 3.8 degrees, Batote 7.8 degrees, Katra 13.8 degrees and Kathua 15.6 degrees Celsius.