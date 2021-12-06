Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast mainly dry weather for the next ten days with the possibility of light rain and snow around December 8-9 at some places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As expected, the weather has improved and is mainly clear in all districts,” an official of the meteorological department here said.

Regarding the forecast for the next ten days, he said there is a possibility of light rain or snow around December 8 to 9 at some places. “Rest the weather would be mainly dry. Overall, there is no significant weather for the next 10 days in both J&K and Ladakh.” He, however, said that there would be a gradual fall in night temperature.

Meanwhile, the official said that Srinagar had 15.3mm of rainfall during 24 hours till 0830 hours while the summer capital recorded a minimum of 2.6°C against the previous night’s 0.6°C. The temperature was above 3.5°C. Mercury fell as low as minus 2.5°C on December 1 which was the lowest temperature recorded this season so far.

Qazigund had 17.8mm of rain during the time even as it recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir for this time of the year, he said.

Pahalgam had 12.2mm of rainfall in the 24 hours while the famous resort in south Kashmir recorded a low of 0.6°C against 2.7°C on the previous night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 13.2mm rainfall while as it recorded a low of 1.9°C against 2.3°C on the previous night which is above normal (minus 0.6) °C by 2.4°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir also had 10.3mm of rain even as it recorded a low of 1.0°C against 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, had 12.2mm of snowfall in the 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a minimum of minus 0.7°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh had 1 cm of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 5.6°C against last night’s minus 6.4°C while Kargil town recorded a low of minus 2.5°C. Drass in Kargil, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 12.0°C, the official said.