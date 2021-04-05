Gulmarg receives light snowfall, rains lash Kashmir plains

Srinagar: Upper reaches of Kashmir including Gulmarg received light snowfall while rains lashed plains, officials said on Monday.

The weatherman has already issued an advisory for moderate to heavy rains or snowfall in the Valley for three days with main activity of Tuesday and Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 1.1mm of rainfall in last 24 hours till 08:30 a.m. He said that the mercury settled at 7.2°C same as recorded on the previous night which is above 0.8°C normal for this time of the year in the summer capital of J&K.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 0.6mm of rain during the time and it recorded a low of 7.2°C against 4.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 7.4mm of rain while as it recorded a minimum of 4.8°C against 1.0°C on the earlier night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 0.8mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.7°C against previous night’s 4.0°C, the official said.

Kupwara had 7.8mm of rain while the north Kashmir district recording a low of 5.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg received 7.8mm of rain and light snowfall of 0.2cm depth during the time while as the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night, the official added.

In view of a fresh western disturbance, the weatherman has forecast fresh rains or snow for next three days with main activity during April 6 and 7.

“A fresh western disturbance has affected the Jammu & Kashmir and light rain thunder on 5th April and main activity (moderate rain/ snow/ thunderstorms with gusty winds 30-40 KMPH) is expected on 6th & 7th April,” reads an advisory issued by the meteorologist at the local MeT office, M H Mir said.

“The system is likely to cause heavy rain / snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Baramulla, Bandipora ( Gurez & Tulail valley) and Kupwara (Karnah Sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal Range of Jammu Division, Dras ( Gumri & Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh”.

The probable impacts, the advisory says includes ‘temporary disruption’ of surface traffic mainly on Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Leh Highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali Highway, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass on April 6th and 7th April.

There is also possibility of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable spots of Jammu- Srinagar Srinagar-Leh Highway, the advisory said.

“There would be temporary water logging in low lying areas in Kashmir Valley,” it said. The other impacts include suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations and dip in day temperatures. (GNS)