Srinagar: Police rescued three tourists stranded on the Afarwat heights of Gulmarg ski resort on Thursday.

A rescue party rushed to the area on Wednesday evening after receiving information about the stranded tourists, police sources said.

“The three rescued tourists have been identified as Bharadwaj, Raju, and Ananya, all residents of Hyderabad,” the sources said.

“The tourists thanked the police for their timely rescue. They disclosed that after proceeding towards the cable car (gondola), they had lost their way.”