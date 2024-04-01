Gulmarg Gondola Sets Records: 1M+ Tourists, Rs. 110 Cr Revenue in FY 2023-24

Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car Ride Hits Historic Milestone: Over 1 Million Tourists and Rs. 110 Crore Revenue in FY 2023-24 The Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car Ride has achieved a historic milestone, witnessing an unprecedented surge in popularity, with over one million tourists flocking to experience its breathtaking vistas during the fiscal year 2023-24.

Officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department announced that this surge in tourist footfall has resulted in a staggering revenue of more than Rs 110 crores. Taking to the social media platform X, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department said, “Gulmarg Gondola soars to new heights! For the first time ever, more than 1 million tourists took the Gulmarg Gondola Cable Car Ride in FY 2023-24.

Revenue crosses more than Rs 110 crores. J&K Tourism sees unprecedented growth which continues to surpass all previous figures.”