Gulmarg Gets 1.3-ft of Snow, Plains Experience Heavy Rainfall

In the last 24 hours, an incessant spell of rain has soaked the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, while higher elevations, including the famous tourist destination Gulmarg, have experienced fresh snowfall.

According to officials from the meteorological department, Srinagar received 20.5mm of rain, Qazigund 45.4mm, Pahalgam 27.5mm (0.8cms), Kupwara 16.6mm (2 cms of snowfall), Kokernag 30.4mm, Jammu 6.7mm, Banihal 74.4.2mm, Batote 41.9mm, Katra 9.0mm, and Bhaderwah 55.4.0mm. Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination, received a substantial 38.1 cms (around 1.3-ft) of snowfall, adding to the scenic beauty of the region.