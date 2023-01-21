Srinagar: Light to moderate rain/ snowfall continued to lash most parts of Kashmir valley on Saturday. More downpours are possible at many places in the Valley, and at a few places in Jammu region today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Towards the night/early morning hours tomorrow, a light to moderate spell of snowfall can occur at a few places in Kashmir. In Leh mostly dry weather will be there. In Kargil one or two light snow showers are possible in the afternoon/evening,” said the ‘Kashmir Weather’.

Meanwhile, North Kashmir ski resort Gulmarg remained the coldest place in the Valley recording minus 8.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature.

Check minimum temperatures recorded on Saturday in J&K and Ladakh in the table provided below: