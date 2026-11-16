Srinagar, Nov 16: Night temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir remained below the seasonal average at several places, with Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording the season’s lowest minimum temperature of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.The minimum temperature in Gulmarg was 2.9 degrees below normal, while Pahalgam recorded a departure of 2.3 degrees from the seasonal average.Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average.Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Kokernag registered a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius.Bhaderwah recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal, while Jammu city registered 11.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below the seasonal average.The minimum temperatures in Banihal, Batote and Katra settled at 8 degrees, 7 degrees and 12 degrees Celsius, respectively.Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees below normal, according to the department.The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir from November 16 to 21, with partly cloudy conditions likely on November 20 and 21. Weather is expected to remain generally dry from November 22 to 26 as well, it said. (KNO)