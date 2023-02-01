Srinagar: Two persons were killed in an avalanche at ski resort Gulmarg in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Bodies of two persons have been retrieved from underneath the snow mass, even as four other persons rescued after a massive avalanche occurred at Affarwat peak in the famed ski-resort Gulmarg, officials said.

They said that soon after receiving information about the incident, a large-scale rescue operation was launched at the site, during which bodies of two persons were retrieved. “Fortunately, we were able to rescue four other persons”, the officials said.

The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, they said. The rescue operation is on to find out if there is any other person trapped, they added.

More details awaited. (GNS)