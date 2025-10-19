‘Gul-e-Dawood’: Chrysanthemum show starts

SRINAGAR: After Gul-e-Lala (Tulip) season of Spring, Gul-e-Dawood (Chrysanthemum) season of Autumn is gradually turning into another attraction for tourists & locals in Srinagar. On Saturday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg inaugurated the 3rd Chrysanthemum Show at Clock Tower, Lal Chowk Srinagar organised collectively by SKUAST-K, SMC and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).

As the heart of city glows in hue of vibrant colours casted by a variety of Gul-e-Dawood flower beds, Div Com invited tourists, locals & students to visit the place and enjoy the show which shall continue to uplit-spirit of visitors till 20th of November.

Speaking on the occasion, Garg says the Chrysanthemum Show is a great initiative of SKUAST-K to decorate the city hub and to reach to the people. Divulging the market essence of flower farming, Div Com said that cut flowers is a big industry and an opportunity for the progressive farmers for income generation. He said that for twenty years Kashmir has been famous for the Tulip season which attracts visitors from across the country & the world. He added that Autumn season is equally colourful and famous season of Kashmir as Spring, Summer or Winter. He hoped that the Chrysanthemum Show would be another attraction for the tourists to visit Kashmir & enhance the influx of visitors. Div Com divulged that Chrysanthemum gardens will be developed at different spots to adorn and beautify the city which will augment the vibrancy of Smart City.

VC, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad while speaking at the occasion remarked “we converted a bustling business hub into a Colorful garden” and urged the business community to take care of Gul-e-Dawood show for the rest of the period. CEO, SSCL Faz Lul Haseeb while speaking at the event highlighted the collaboration between SKUAST-Kashmir and Smart City to organize the show and its potential to increase footfall of tourists.