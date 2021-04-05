Gujarat tourist dies of COVID-19 in Srinagar hospital

Srinagar: A 60-year-old tourist from Gujarat died of Covid-19 at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

They said that the tourist was admitted on April 2 at CD Hospital after testing positive.

Confirming the death, a doctor at the hospital said that the tourist was suffering from “severe covid-19 Pneumonia” and died on Sunday.

Interestingly, the tourist like the one from Pune Maharashtra who died on Wednesday last had tested negative for the covid-19 at the Srinagar airport on arrival to Valley.

A few tourists are already admitted to CD hospital as well as Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital, two of the exclusive facilities for the management of covid-19 patients here, officials said.

Sources in these exclusive health facilities said that most of these tourists have tested negative at airport and those who arrived by road were reportedly not even tested en-route.

“Some tourists have arrived by road and told hospital authorities that they were not tested anywhere en-route,” they said, raising a question about the administrations concerns about stemming the spread of the covid-19 at a time when it’s rapidly spreading in India and elsewhere. The spread has already forced the closure of schools in Jammu and Kashmir. There is also threat of spread of new variants, already found in at least five patients in Jammu. (GNS)