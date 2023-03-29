Srinagar, Mar 29 : The government on Wednesday appointed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri as the inquiry officer to probe various aspects related to the visits of Gujarat conman to Kashmir.

According to an order, the inquiry officer has been asked to identify the lapses on part of officers concerned.

The officer has been asked to submit the inquiry report with a week.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the various aspects related to the visits of Kiran Patel to Kashmir during the past months and security arrangements made thereof. The Inquiry Officer shall identify the lapses on the part of the Officers/ Officials concerned and submit a detailed report within one week,” reads the order—(KNO)