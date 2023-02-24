Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has smashed the record of most selfies taken in three minutes, snapping 184 in total, the guinnessworldrecords.com reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said the previous record of 168 belonged to James Smith (UK), and past holders include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, singer Donnie Wahlberg (both USA), and ex-footballer Alan Shearer (UK).

Akshay’s successful record attempt took place at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, where over 240 fans gathered for the chance to break a world record with their idol.

“It was an excited crowd for sure,” said GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar.

Sporting a bright orange jumpsuit, Akshay, 55, stood in between the two lines his fans had formed, ready to snap as many selfies as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

One-by-one, Akshay’s fans approached from alternating sides, quickly moving into frame before ducking back out.

Akshay took 209 photos during the three minutes, however, some were disqualified due to blurred faces.

As per the record’s rules, all selfies must be in focus and sufficiently bright enough so that the person appearing in the picture can be recognised and identified as a unique participant.