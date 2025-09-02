Guided kitchen tours to live streaming cooking: Kashmir restaurants launch social media campaign to win people’s trust

Srinagar, Sep 1: In a desperate bid to win back people’s trust, restaurant owners have launched a social media campaign to reassure people about meat procurement and hygiene.

Once Kashmiris learned that rotten meat had found its way to their plates, the reaction was predictable—customers bolted from restaurants faster than waiters could clear the tables.

Restaurant owners said the crisis has been unprecedented, as people rarely made their way to restaurants to dine. In just a few days, the fear spread like wildfire. People stopped ordering meat dishes altogether. Only vegetarian items and beverages were moving.

Now to instil confidence among people for outdoor dining, restaurant owners are live-streaming, sharing videos to gain people’s trust.

On Instagram and Facebook, reels and short videos now circulate widely, showing chefs in aprons chopping fresh meat, suppliers handing over newly slaughtered chicken, and spotless kitchens with steaming pots.

From recording live videos of chickens being slaughtered to guided tours of their kitchens, many eateries are inviting diners to try their tasty and hygienic delicacies.

Mufasir Ahmad Khan, a restaurant owner from Baramulla, said he had no option but to use his social media platforms to counter what he calls “misinformation.”

“I don’t know about others, but people around me know how much hard work we put in to maintain quality,” Khan explained. “We made a series of videos, interviewed our supplier who slaughtered chicken live on video before handing it to us, and even showed our kitchen and chefs preparing dishes. This step was necessary to win back trust.”

A lot of people are appreciating this initiative by restaurants, believing that no such complaints will come in the future.

“This is a really good step. We have the right to know what we are eating. It is better if we dine in the restaurants which are situated in our localities since we know their method of meat procurement and preparation of delicacies,” wrote Suvaid Bhat on the video by Khan.