Despite his relentless efforts, Tim Tszyu, the undefeated junior middleweight contender, has been unable to seize the breakthrough opportunity he earned to challenge Jermell Charlo for the undisputed championship. The 28-year-old, following in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame father, Kostya Tszyu, remains determined to uncover the extent of his abilities.

In his inaugural defense of the interim WBO super welterweight title, Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) will face Carlos Ocampo (35-2, 23 KOs) at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Sunday afternoon (Midnight in the USA)

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo fight preview

Tszyu, boasting an impressive record of 22 wins with 16 knockouts, took the WBO interim title in March during Charlo’s absence by defeating former champion Tony Harrison in Australia. This victory helped Tszyu maintain his momentum and stay active in the ring. Now, he prepares to do so once again on Saturday, this time in his homeland of Broadbeach, Australia, as he squares off against Carlos Ocampo, a former welterweight title challenger with a record of 35 wins and 2 losses, including 23 knockouts. Tszyu aims to showcase his skills and continue his quest for greatness on home soil.

During Ocampo’s career, he has faced top-tier opponents in title fights, resulting in his only losses. In 2018, he was halted by Errol Spence Jr. in a 147-pound bout, and just last October, he engaged in an exhilarating battle, ultimately losing a decision to former interim WBC junior middleweight title holder Sebastian Fundora. However, it is worth noting that Ocampo, hailing from Mexico, rebounded impressively, winning 12 bouts in between those defeats, with nine victories coming by way of knockout.

When is Tim Tszyu’s fight? When will the fight start?

Tim Tszyu will fight Carlos Ocampo in the afternoon of Sunday June 18. The prelims start from 10am AEST before the main card begins on the PPV at 12pm. Timing in boxing isn’t an exact science but expect the Tszyu vs Ocampo fight to enter the ring from around 3pm AEST.

Watch Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo fight in Canada, USA, AU, NZ

The prelims will be Live on (Australia) Fox Sports 505 from 10am AEST before the main card begins on the PPV at 12pm.

Or purchase the PPV only for $19.99 (USD) here, where the Kayo price is $59.95 (AUD)

Tim Tszyu record and bio

Nationality: Australian

Born: November 2, 1994

Height: 5′ 8.5″

Reach: 72″

Total fights: 22

Record: 22-0 (16 KOs)

Stance: Orthodox

Debut: 2016

Tim Tszyu enters the boxing ring with a perfect record of 22 victories, 0 defeats, and 0 draws. Of his 22 victories, 16 of them have come by way of a knockout victory. Tszyu is currently ranked number one by the RING in the super welterweight division going into the fight.

Carlos Ocampo record and bio

Nationality: Mexican

Born: November 9, 1995

Height: 5′ 10.5″

Reach: 73″

Total fights: 37

Record: 35-2 (23 KOs)

Stance: Orthodox

Debut: 2012

Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card