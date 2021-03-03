Guftar Chowdhary calls on LG Sinha at Raj Bhavan

Jammu: Young leader of Darhal Budhal Constituency in Rajouri, Advocate Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday at Raj Bhawan where he submitted detailed memorandum of issues of Constituency.

During the meeting, Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary discussed various issues of Constituency including Work on Degree college Kotranka, ITI college Kotranka, sanctioning of Degree College Peeri and KV School at Kotranka. He also discussed various issues of roads, water scarcity, and electricity issue in the area for which the LG gave a patient hearing.

Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary also urged the LG to sanction new dispensary and Anganwadi centre in Darhal Budhal Constituency.

He also requested for an SBI bank at Kotranka and J&K bank branches at Jamola, Samote and Mandar Gala.

Guftar also requested LG J&K to give Tehsil status to Budhal and Peeri, Naibyat to Prori. He also thanked LG J&K for his role in delivering justice to the victims of Shopian fake encounter.

He also extended gratitude for starting process of implementation of Forest Rights Act in J&K.

Guftar Ahmed also requested LG J&K to increase salary of SPOs and daily wager employees and requested to regularise them.

He also requested the LG to start small scale industry units in rural areas. Apart from this he requested the J&K LG to sanction outdoor stadium at Kotranka.

Guftar Ahmed also requested LG to start recruitment process in various fields like Engineering, Medical, Education departments to engage unemployed Youth.

In a long lasted meeting LG J&K gave patient hearing and assured Guftar Ahmed Chowdhary that all possible step will be taken to develop far flung areas of Darhal Budhal in Particular and PeerPanjal in general.