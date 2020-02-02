GST returns:Govt may block e-way bills of defaulters

Srinagar: Hundreds of traders are staring at bleak future as Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to block their e-way bills for failing to submit GST returns in the Union Territory.

More than 40 per cent of the valley traders have failed to submit their GST returns so far.

Secretary, State taxes Department PK Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor that so far the department has realized 65 per cent of the GST in the union territory.

He said 58 per cent of the traders filed their GST returns in Kashmir region so far.

“The process of submitting GST returns is currently undergoing especially after government set up many internet facilitation kiosks across the valley. There are 42 per cent traders who haven’t still filed their GST returns in Kashmir,” Bhat said.

Secretary, State taxes Department said e-way bills and GSTN portals of the traders might be blocked if they fail to submit their returns in a stipulated time frame.

“The system automatically detects the defaulters and blocks their e-way bills and accounts. However the submission of GST returns has intensified this month compared to December 2019 when the realization was merely six per cent,” he said.

Sources said the realization of GST was higher in Jammu region where the high speed broadband internet facility is available for traders. “In Kashmir, internet facility set up by the government is not enough compared to Jammu,” they said.

Sources said slump in business is also the reason for the delay in the submission of GST returns by the traders. “Most of the traders complain that their business returns have fallen after abrogation of article 370,” they said.

Since July last year, business community has not been able to file GST returns as government blocked mobile and broadband internet services post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. The low speed 2G mobile internet was resumed in the valley on January 25.

Last year government extended deadline for GST filing thrice between August 5 and December 20.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries said the businesses losses and prolonged internet shutdown has crippled the income for majority of the business fraternity.

“The losses have piled up to over Rs 18000 crores and businessmen are not in a position to expand their businesses. It will take a lot of time to recover from the losses and the government should extend deadline for filing of GST returns,” said KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad.