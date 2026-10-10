GST Reforms

The 57th meeting of the GST Council has once again brought the relationship between taxation, economic growth and fiscal federalism into focus. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the meeting in New Delhi in his capacity as Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. The discussions covered revenue mobilisation, fiscal capacity and reforms to improve the Goods and Services Tax system. For J&K, these deliberations carry particular importance. The Union Territory needs a strong revenue base to fund development, improve public services and meet its growing financial commitments. A fair and efficient GST regime can contribute to these goals. GST was introduced to simplify indirect taxation and create a common national market. It has improved tax integration and brought several indirect taxes under one system. Yet, challenges remain. Businesses continue to face compliance difficulties, disputes and delays in refunds. Small traders often lack the resources and expertise needed to navigate complicated procedures. These problems can affect working capital, discourage expansion and weaken trust in the tax administration. The latest recommendations of the GST Council seek to address several of these concerns. The proposed simplification of registration and automatic processing of eligible applications is a welcome step. Easier registration can help new businesses enter the formal economy. The proposed mechanism for small sellers supplying goods through e-commerce platforms could also open opportunities beyond their home States and Union Territories. For J&K, where small enterprises, artisans and local producers need wider markets, such measures could support entrepreneurship and employment. Faster refunds are equally important. Delays in releasing legitimate refunds can put pressure on businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises. Greater automation and a reduction in the timeline for issuing acknowledgements or deficiency memos could make the process more predictable. Similarly, reducing mismatches between tax liability and input tax credit could prevent unnecessary notices and disputes. These reforms, however, must be implemented through reliable technology, clear communication and accessible grievance-redressal mechanisms. The Council’s recommendations on dispute resolution and penalties also deserve attention. Raising the prosecution threshold from Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 5 crore, reducing certain penalties and proposing the withdrawal of arrest powers under Section 69 of the CGST Act signal an effort to make enforcement more proportionate. Tax compliance is essential, and deliberate evasion must be dealt with firmly. But honest mistakes and procedural lapses should not expose businesses to excessive punitive action. A transparent system must distinguish between genuine errors and wilful fraud. For J&K, the larger concern is fiscal sustainability. The Union Territory must generate adequate revenue while ensuring that taxation does not place an unreasonable burden on consumers and businesses. Better compliance, a broader tax base and stronger economic activity can help improve collections. At the same time, the Centre and States must continue working together to address revenue concerns and ensure that the GST framework respects the financial needs of different regions. The Council’s recommendations’ real value will depend on implementation. Simpler rules must translate into fewer disputes, quicker refunds and lower compliance costs.