`Grow green, eat clean’: Over 1912 J&K  farmers enroll under National Mission on Natural Farming

Srinagar, Aug 9: Every morning, Ghulam Ahmad Bhat heads to his farms with cow dung slurry, mulch, and homemade concoctions of fermented plant extracts.

This has been a routine for Bhat since he switched from conventional to organic farming a few years ago. Now, he’s embracing something even purer — natural farming. “I no longer depend on anything from the market. Everything I need is here — in my cowshed, in the soil, in nature itself,” he said.

Bhat is one of 19,125 farmers across Jammu and Kashmir who have been enrolled under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) — a central initiative that is fast becoming the new face of sustainable agriculture in the country.

According to official data, 17,243 soil samples have been collected so far from these farmers to better understand land conditions and tailor natural farming practices accordingly. The aim, as per the officials, is to phase out chemical-based inputs and usher in a system where farming is entirely self-reliant and non-toxic — not just to the consumer, but to the ecosystem.

“Natural farming is not just a method, it’s a philosophy. Unlike organic farming, which still allows for certified inputs like compost and natural sprays, natural farming bans all external inputs. Everything must come from within the farm,” explains Dr. Basharat Bhat, an agricultural scholar who volunteered for the NMNF.

The contrast between organic and natural farming is subtle yet significant. While both are non-chemical systems, organic farming permits purchased organic fertilizers and pest control measures. Natural farming, however, hinges solely on on-farm resources — be it cow dung, urine-based bio-enhancers, or mulching using local biomass.

The movement, officials said, is gaining traction because it cuts down farming costs while enhancing soil fertility and resilience against erratic weather — a pressing concern in Kashmir’s fragile climate.

“We are trying to show that farming doesn’t have to be expensive to be productive. With natural farming, we are free from market dependency and chemical pollution. My apples are smaller, maybe, but sweeter — and my soil is alive,” said an official.

To support this shift, the government is conducting training workshops, soil testing, and demo plots across the valley through Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK).

Pertinently, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also advocated organic farming and climate-resilient agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir.