Group of militants infiltrated from Pakistan, trapped in Poonch encounter: DGP

JAMMU : Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday said that a group of militants had recently infiltrated from Pakistan and have been trapped in a gunfight near Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Contact has been established with the militants,” Singh said here.

He said that encounter triggered on the Dugran Poshana area in Poonch district, adding, “three days back a group of three militants crossed over from Pakistan and were on the way to Shopian.



He said that on an input they were being chased by police and on Friday, parties reached the spot but could not launch operation due to snowfall.



“On Sunday afternoon another move was made which resulted in the contact,” said the J&K Police Chief adding that an offer of surrender was given to the militants which include one local and two Pakistanis, but they opened fire on the cordon team which led to the exchange of fire.



“Local unit of the Army is also part of the joint operation,” he added.



Singh said that another attempt by Pakistan to send in Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad militants to Kashmir to disturb the ongoing democratic process of grass-root level elections shows its desperation with the huge participation of the Jammu and Kashmir people in the ongoing elections.

Jammu and Kashmir is taking part in the sixth phase of the District Development Council elections today.