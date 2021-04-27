Grim figures: Since Apr 1, J&K logged over 34,500 cases, 199 deaths

Srinagar, Apr 27: The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in J&K shot up in an unprecedented manner in April with data sketching a very grim picture for the month so far.

The cumulative number of cases rose from 131,421 on April 1 to 166,054 by April 27 adding over 34,500 infections to the tally in less than four weeks.

The number of active positive cases in the erstwhile state increased from mere 2874 on April 1 to 22,283 by April 27, the day which recorded the highest 3164 new cases.

Kashmir, which was sitting at 2150 active cases on April 1, added over 10,000 more active positive cases pushing the tally to 13,436 by April 27.

Jammu too saw a huge spike from mere 724 active positive cases on April 1 to 8,847 by April 27.

Fatalities too have shot up with J&K recording 199 deaths in April so far.

Of them, 126 people have died in the last one week alone.

Friday saw 19 deaths, followed by 15 on Saturday, 21 on Sunday, 25 on Monday, and 25 again on Tuesday.

Srinagar is one of the worst-hit districts. The active positive cases in the summer capital have surged from 1,158 on April 1 to 6,872 on April 27.

As many as 41 people died due to the virus in the district during the period.

On Tuesday, the summer capital saw a record 1,144 cases of which only 27 are travellers pointing towards the increasing ferocity of the new wave of novel coronavirus among the city residents.

With such an unprecedented increase in the number of cases, hospitals in J&K have started to feel the rush.

An official at SMHS said around 25-30 patients are admitted on an average per day.

Authorities, however, claim that they are coping well with it and have adequate oxygen generation capacity, besides sufficient oxygen cylinders in stock.

The authorities have enforced night lockdown in J&K and ordered staggered opening of markets to curb the new wave.

As for the vaccination, nearly 21 lakh people, according to government figures, have been inoculated in J&K till Tuesday (April 26).