Grieving daughter suffers severe burns after jumping on father’s body during Covid cremation

In a tragic incident, a 34-year-old woman sustained severe burns in Rajasthan after she jumped on the funeral pyre of her father during his cremation. Her father had died after contracting COVID-19, police said on Wednesday.

Damodardas Sharda, 73, died at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Tuesday due to COVID-19, they said.

While Sharda was being cremated, the youngest of his three daughters, Chandra Sharda, suddenly jumped on the pyre, the police said according to reports, adding that although she was pulled out of it by people around, she sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries.

She was taken to a hospital nearby and later, referred to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment, they said.

“Damodardas Sharda had three daughters. His wife died some time ago. The youngest of his three daughters jumped on the funeral pyre,” Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Prem Prakash said.

Damodardas Sharda, a resident of Barmer, was admitted to the district hospital on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19. He died on Tuesday.

The police officer said the youngest daughter had insisted to go to crematorium for the last rites.