Jammu: The ‘Grievance Redressal-cum-Awareness Week’ organised by the G.P Fund Moving Civil Secretariat concluded here on Tuesday.

An official statement said the programme was organised to redress the grievances of the G.P Fund subscribers/ex-subscribers and SLI insurants and to sensitize the subscribers about the various e-services provided by the J&K Funds organization.

The J&K Funds organisation observed the week long grievance redressal cum awareness drive from March 9 to 15 across all the district fund offices and moving offices of the Union Territory.

Director General J&K Funds organization, Pervaiz Sajad issued directions for redressing the grievances of the subscribers during the week and publicizing the event though print and electronic media.

During the grievance redressal-cum-awareness week, the subscribers/ex-subscribers of Civil Secretariat, J&K and other moving offices registered their grievances by personally visiting the office of accounts officer, G.P Fund Civil Secretariat, J&K.

The subscribers/SLI insurants also registered their grievances on the official e-mail Id provided for the purpose.

A dedicated cell of the officials of G.P. Fund Civil Secretariat, J&K also attended to the phone calls on a daily basis for registration of grievances of the subscribers through dedicated mobile numbers provided for the purpose.

All the grievances received during the week were disposed of on the same day/next day.

On the spot redress of the grievances of the subscribers were also made regarding providing of SMS alert service to the unregistered subscribers, Status of FR Cases, Settlement of SLI Maturity Claims ,Providing Status of adjustment of Inward T.E.s, Issuance of Annual Account Statement, Incorrect G.P. Fund Codes.

Further, the grievances regarding the transfer of G.P Fund Balance prior to 03/2021 of the in-operative subscribers of G.P Fund Moving Civil Secretariat J&K, the subscribers were informed that more than 700 T.E.s conditionally in shape of Ledger cards have been prepared and are being forwarded to the concerned Fund offices where the subscribers are currently active.

The subscribers were also sensitized regarding the various e-services viz “SMS alert Service” and “Know Your G.P Fund Balance” provided by the J&K funds organization through Print and Electronic media and also by way of hanging of banners at prominent places both at Civil Secretariat Jammu and Srinagar. SMS Alert Service facilitates the subscribers in knowing their monthly credits and debits through an instant SMS while “Know your GP Fund balance” helps the Subscribers in viewing their Year wise G.P. fund balance on JK Funds portal. Subscribers were also informed about the path breaking e-initiatives taken by the J&K Funds organization such as Shifting of manual posting of ledger accounts to real time posting of ledger Accounts and switching to e-TE /Auto T.E. mode from manual T.E.s with effect from 01/04/2021. Special Focus was laid on the deposit linked Insurance Scheme for legal heirs/ registered nominees of the deceased Subscribers.

The Subscribers of G.P Fund Moving Civil Secretariat J&K actively participated and appreciated the unique initiative taken by the J&K funds Organization for redressing the grievances of the subscribers/insurants.