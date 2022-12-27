Jammu, December 27: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha heard grievances of people and issued direction for their appropriate redressal during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing programme, at the Civil Secretariat today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lt Governor sought details of complaints received on JKIGRAM portal from the concerned deputy commissioners, senior officials and directed for prompt redressal of grievances in a transparent and effective manner.

“Grievance disposal mechanism should be constantly upgraded with the help of technology to fulfill aspirations of people and to resolve issues within a time-frame. We have been realizing very satisfactory results and need to work with complete dedication to provide the necessary services to the citizens equitably with ease,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor instructed all the Administration Secretaries and DCs to ensure that all the online services are functioning efficiently and benefits of the services reaching to the common man.

“We must utilize the potential of e-Governance to provide seamless, quality services any time anywhere. Senior officials should also ensure timely and quality disposal of complaints and nodal officers to strictly monitor disposal of complaints, especially the quality aspect of disposal,” the Lt Governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the grievance of Yawer Mohi-ud-Din of Bandipora pertaining to the sanctioning of Education assistance in favour of his son, the Lt Governor directed the School and Higher Education departments to ensure that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of the benefits of education assistance.

While addressing a grievance of Sofyan Ahmed from Doda concerning incomplete School Building at village Trankhal of Doda, the Lt Governor directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner to ensure remaining work is completed in a time-bound manner.

On the grievance of Bashir Ahmad from Golad, Mendhar, Poonch regarding installation of Transformers, the DC Poonch was directed for immediate resolution of the issue.

“The government schemes and departments should be accountable for providing all the services needed by citizens without any interruption and hassles”, the Lt Governor said.

Ms Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances informed the chair about the progress and status of grievances received on JK-IGRAMS.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs; HoDs and other senior officers, in person and virtually, were present during the interaction.