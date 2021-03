Sopore: Suspected militants Saturday afternoon lobbed a grenade at police chowki sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. However, no damage was reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sopore, Javaid Iqbal said that a grenade was lobbed at Police Chowki sopore.

“Grenade was lobbed and there are no reports of injury from the spot,” he said. The SSP said that “We are verifying.”—(KNO)